Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

OSAKA Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will not hesitate adjusting monetary policy if risks to economy threaten achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

"We are ready to take appropriate policy adjustments without hesitation if either upside or downside risks materialise," Kuroda said in a meeting with business executives in Osaka, western Japan.

He also said that while it was too early to openly debate an exit from ultra easy monetary policy, the BOJ will be considering an exit strategy internally.

"We won't adopt a policy without any idea for an exit," he said.

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in two years. It has stood pat on policy since then.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)