TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed that the country will see 2 percent inflation around the latter half of fiscal 2014 through early fiscal 2015.

"Japan is making steady progress toward (achieving) 2 percent inflation," Kuroda told parliament.

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years in a country mired in deflation for 15 years.

