TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that he is willing to adjust monetary policy to meet the central bank's price stability target if risks to the economic outlook lead to a change in the BOJ's forecasts.

Kuroda, speaking at the upper house financial affairs committee, said consumer prices are currently on track to meet the central bank's 2 percent inflation target and that it is important to continue with the quantitative easing that it embarked on last year.

