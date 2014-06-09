Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Monday he expects the country's exports to turn up as overseas economies, mainly advanced nations, recover moderately.

He also said consumer prices are rising not just because of a weak yen, which inflates import costs, but due to robust domestic demand and a tightening job market that is pushing up wages.

"For now, our 'qualitative and quantitative easing' (QQE) policy is exerting intended effects on the economy," Iwata told parliament.

"We won't hesitate to adjust policy if some form of risk forces us to alter our forecasts and threaten achievement of the 2 percent target," he added.

