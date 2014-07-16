A security guard salutes at the entrance of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's output gap turned positive in January-March for the first time in about six years, the Bank of Japan said in its monthly economic report on Wednesday, in a positive sign that inflation is moving toward the central bank's price target.

The output gap was plus 0.6 percent in January-March, turning positive for the first time since April-June 2008, when the output gap was plus 0.7 percent.

The output gap - or the difference between actual and potential gross domestic product - has been showing Japanese growth falling short of its potential since 2008, when the global financial crisis saddled Japanese companies with substantial surplus capacity.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)