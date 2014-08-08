TOKYO The Bank of Japan on Friday kept monetary policy steady and maintained its upbeat view of the economy, unfazed by a slew of weak data that heightened expectations of a deep contraction in the second quarter.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also remained positive about the economic outlook at his post-meeting news conference.

COMMENTARY:

NAOMI MUGURUMA, SENIOR MARKET ECONOMIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES IN TOKYO

"Governor Kuroda sounded bullish on prices, but he lacked explanation as to what mechanism could have prices rise while economic growth slows.

"If consumer inflation fails to pick up pace from later this year towards 2 percent next year, the BOJ would come under pressure for further easing.

"We expect the BOJ to ease policy again in late October as it cuts its growth outlook for the current fiscal year following a big contraction in April-June. The trigger would be slowdown in core consumer inflation to below 1 percent reflecting weakness in the economy, which could threaten its inflation target.

"Depending on developments of overseas economies and geopolitical risks, the BOJ could move earlier, if they cause a sharp fall in stocks and a spike in the yen."

HIROAKI MUTO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, TOKYO

"Kuroda gave me the impression that he is satisfied as long as consumer prices are rising, regardless of the reason, and that he is not too worried about the macroeconomy.

"I was surprised by how much emphasis he placed on prices.

"Unless there is a Lehman Brothers-type event, I don't think the BOJ will ease again this year.

"The BOJ will ease in January when they will be forced to downgrade their consumer price forecasts as improvement in the labour market will slow and prices will not accelerate as fast as they expect."

YUICHI KODAMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE, TOKYO

"I don't think BOJ Governor Kuroda will easily change his bullish view because it is vital for the central bank's monetary policy to work on people's inflation expectations.

"But we have started seeing weak data. For example, consumer spending is weaker than expected and exports are not picking up. This is not what the BOJ had initially foreseen. That said, weakness in some economic data so far is not strong enough to change our main scenario that the BOJ is unlikely to ease this year.

"The BOJ has already factored in that the pace of price increases will slow down to around 1 percent, so the focus will be on whether prices will start picking up again.

"If the inflation rate falls well below 1 percent or financial market turmoil happens, then the BOJ could ease as early as next year. But our main scenario will be around next April, a year after the sales tax hike and we will see the trend of prices clearly after the effects from the hike fade."

