Japan's national flag is seen behind a traffic signal of a red man at the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady on Friday and may offer a brighter view of the economy, clinging to hope that joint efforts with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reflate the economy will prod companies into boosting wages and investment.

The rate review will be the first since Abe's landslide victory in a Dec. 14 election that gave him a fresh mandate to continue efforts to pull Japan out of 15 years of grinding deflation.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may repeat his calls for firms to increase wages at his post-meeting news conference, as well as urge Abe to proceed with fiscal and structural reforms.

"The BOJ has taken action and will continue to do so. I hope you take action too, with an eye on what the economy looks like after it overcomes deflation," Kuroda told business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan, last month.

The governor is also seen reassuring markets that the BOJ's massive stimulus programme, dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), will remain intact well into next year, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve - having ended its massive stimulus easing - weighs when to start raising rates.

Wage growth is key to the success of QQE. The programme aims to create a cycle in which companies spend their rising profits on wages, which in turn boosts consumption and spur sustained growth.

Having just expanded stimulus seven weeks ago, the BOJ is expected to maintain its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the bank, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($674 billion) through aggressive asset purchases.

Encouraged by signs of a pick-up in exports and output, the BOJ may offer a slightly more upbeat view of the economy than in November, when it pointed to weak signs in output.

But central bankers are hardly complacent as recent data has been mixed, with consumer and business sentiment stagnating as the pain from a sales tax hike in April persists.

Slumping global oil prices, while beneficial for the economy, have added to headaches for the BOJ as core consumer inflation slowed to 0.9 percent in the year to October, well below the central bank's 2 percent target.

The board is seen kicking off debate on how recent oil moves may affect the price outlook, ahead of a quarterly review of its long-term forecasts in January.

($1 = 118.6200 yen)

