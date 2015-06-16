TOKYO Bank of Japan policymakers may debate the potential demerits of further yen declines at their rate review on Friday, suggesting that growing political concern over excessive yen weakness could delay the timing of any further monetary easing.

While wary of a Greek debt default, BOJ officials are set to maintain their rosy assessment on Japan's economy and their massive stimulus programme.

They are in no mood to act any time soon and are hopeful that inflation, now roughly flat, will accelerate toward the BOJ's 2 percent target later this year as the recovery gains momentum.

Markets are focussing on what Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will say about the yen, after he drove it sharply higher last week by telling parliament the currency's real, effective rate was "already very weak."

Government and BOJ officials say the remark, while not a warning to yen bears, reflected growing concern voiced by politicians over the demerits of a weak yen such as the hit on consumers through rising food prices.

In recent parliament debates, lawmakers have urged Kuroda not to be hasty in trying to meet the inflation target and to hold off on more easing that could spur unwelcome yen falls.

A SEA CHANGE

That is a sea change from the days when the BOJ was under constant pressure to help weaken the yen with more easing.

Mindful of the shift, Kuroda has recently refrained from emphasizing the benefits of a weak yen.

"Just because a weak yen has been positive (for the economy) so far, that doesn't mean that there will be more merit if the yen weakens further," he said last week.

Many BOJ officials say the benefits of a weak yen still outweigh the downside. But some worry about the effect on consumption, after households quickly curbed spending when last year's sales tax hike raised the cost of living.

Kuroda has said the BOJ is ready to act again if underlying trend inflation weakens, keeping alive market expectations of additional stimulus in October.

But further monetary easing may be a tough sell to lawmakers growing wary of the costs of the radical monetary stimulus.

"The BOJ is in a difficult position. It would need to ease further if it wants to achieve its inflation target at an early date," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.

"That would effectively drive down the yen" and hurt spending by medium- and low-income households, he said.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)