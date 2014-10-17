Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday maintained his optimism on the price outlook, saying that improvements in the economy are allowing companies to pass on rising import costs to consumers.

Speaking in parliament, Kuroda acknowledged that annual core consumer inflation slowed in August from the previous month due largely to falling energy prices.

"But in a medium- to long-term perspective, prices are gradually rising reflecting improvements in the output gap and heightening inflation expectations," he told parliament.

Kuroda also stressed that the central bank will maintain its quantitative easing policy until its target of 2 percent inflation is achieved on a sustained basis.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)