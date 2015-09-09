TOKYO Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said the central bank has maintained a positive interest rate on excess reserves parked at the BOJ because a negative rate may harm the intermediary function of financial institutions.

Shirai, speaking at a panel discussion in Brussels on Tuesday, said the possibility of cutting the rate on excess reserves could not be ruled out but such a move should be properly discussed taking into account the differences in market structures around the world.

Shirai, in a text of the speech issued on Wednesday, also said that once a rising price trend takes hold from the latter half of the current fiscal year to next March, inflation expectations would head gradually towards 2 percent.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)