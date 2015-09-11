Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kozo Yamamoto speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tokyo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The dollar/yen is still around levels hit before the collapse of Lehman Brothers, so "a bit more" gains still benefit Japan's economy, a ruling party lawmaker and one of the architects of premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" reflationary policies said.

"A bit more (appreciation) is okay because before the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the dollar was around 124 to 125 yen," Kozo Yamamoto, a close aide to Abe, told Reuters on Friday, when asked whether further yen falls are beneficial or undesirable for Japan's economy.

