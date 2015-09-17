Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda points at a reporter during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the global economy continues to expand moderately despite the slowdown in emerging economies and volatile financial markets.

"Global financial markets have seen big swings, reflecting declines in Chinese stock prices," Kuroda said in a speech to an annual meeting of Japanese securities firms.

"Emerging economies have also seen growth slow. But the global economy continues to expand moderately due in part to solid growth in U.S. and other advanced economies," he said.

