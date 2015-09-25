TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he received no particular requests on monetary policy during his meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Abe, Kuroda also said that Japan's price trend remained firm when excluding the effect of slumping oil costs.

"I won't comment on specific monetary policy," Kuroda said, when asked about the need for additional monetary easing.

The meeting, the first to be held since June, came hours after data showed Japan's core consumer prices marked the first annual drop since the BOJ deployed its massive stimulus programme more than two years ago.

Abe and Kuroda regularly meet at the prime minister's official residence about once every three months to discuss global and Japanese economic conditions.

One of the most crucial meetings was held in September last year, which preceded Abe's decision on whether to postpone a second sales tax hike originally scheduled for October 2015.

The premier eventually postponed the tax hike and Kuroda launched a fresh dose of monetary stimulus a month later, surprising markets, as slumping oil costs and weak household spending threatened achievement of his 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda said he did not discuss specifics of Friday's price data and stressed that the decline in consumer prices was due largely to renewed falls in energy costs.

With the economy weakening and inflation grinding to a halt, many analysts expect the BOJ to ease policy again with some betting on the central bank acting as early as next month.

But aides close to Abe have said the government does not necessarily welcome additional monetary easing as it could weaken the yen further and push up import costs.

