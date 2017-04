TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will closely watch how recent volatile market moves could affect Japan's economy and prices.

"Excessive risk aversion is spreading among global investors," Kuroda told parliament, reiterating that the BOJ will not hesitate to expand monetary stimulus further if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

