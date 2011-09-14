TOKYO The Bank of Japan is relieved Switzerland's radical move to weaken the franc so far has not unleashed a flood of yen buy orders, but fears it will come under pressure from politicians to do something similarly dramatic if the yen spikes again.

The Swiss central bank set an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc and pledged to defend it with unlimited currency purchases, fanning talk that some risk-averse investors who sought safety in the franc could turn to the yen instead.

So far the yen has stayed below its record high hit in mid-August, but remains well above exporters' comfort levels and the Japanese central bank has signalled its readiness to ease policy again to help exporters as global growth falters.

But it would probably do it by further expanding its asset buying programme and the central bank is already lining up arguments why "going Swiss" is neither possible nor necessary.

"Japan is different from Switzerland because the yen is a G3 currency," said a source familiar with the BOJ's thinking.

"Just because Switzerland is intervening does not mean it's become easier for Japan to do the same. It's not that simple."

First, unlike the Swiss National Bank, the BOJ does not have jurisdiction over exchange-rate policy and only acts as an agent of the Ministry of Finance.

Secondly, the Japanese economy is five times the size of Switzerland's and the yen's trading volume far exceeds that of the franc, which makes defending a pre-set exchange rate level in a globalised market close to impossible.

Finally, as a member of the Group of Seven club of rich nations Japan has certain responsibilities, given the group's stated commitment to market-determined exchange rates.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi probably found out himself how difficult it is for Japan to gain consent even for unilateral intervention when he met his G7 counterparts last week, some of whom have expressed discomfort over Tokyo's action last month.

Some analysts suggest the BOJ could help weaken the yen by adding foreign bonds to the list of assets it buys.

But the BOJ is loath to do this because any effective action would require buying huge amounts, exposing its balance sheet to considerable risk. Such action would also impinge on the finance ministry's jurisdiction.

NOT OFF THE HOOK

Japan's central bank has played down the possible impact of Swiss efforts to curb the franc, and market action so far suggests that a feared yen rally on safe-haven flows has not yet materialised.

Still, jitters over Europe's debt crisis and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will further loosen its policy could spur more flows into the yen.

While Japan has plenty of its own economic problems, the depth of its financial markets and the relative stability of its financing costs makes it an attractive option for those seeking a safe home for their investments.

Another yen test of its record high could be more painful for Japan than last month, with the global slowdown now seen as more pronounced and no end in sight to Europe's debt crisis.

That could force the BOJ to abandon its forecast of a moderate recovery by year-end when it issues long-term growth forecasts next month.

A revision at a time when parliament will debate how to fund the main batch of reconstruction spending could spur calls from lawmakers for more aggressive central bank action.

Among the steps suggested by lawmakers, including senior ruling party officials, are an aggressive balance sheet expansion, increased purchases of long-term government bonds and even direct underwriting of government debt.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who as finance minister avoided leaving the impression that he was leaning on the central bank, may pay more heed to such calls and become more vocal in demanding further monetary stimulus, some analysts say.

"The Federal Reserve may ease this month and the Swiss took bold steps on currencies. The BOJ might end up being the only major central bank not doing anything," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute in Tokyo.

"If several events drive the yen up again, the BOJ will be under pressure to act with Noda seeming very concerned about the risk of yen rises on the economy."

There is a debate within the BOJ on what more it can do beyond boosting its asset-buying programme, and some do not rule out steps such as more aggressive bond buying as an option if the economy worsens further.

But there is no consensus within the BOJ on whether the benefits of such moves outweigh the drawbacks. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa is among the sceptics and said after the last policy meeting that the bank has already put powerful monetary easing in place to hedge against potential risks.

Yet more market turmoil and fresh safe-haven flows may force the BOJ's hand.

"If yen rises and a global downturn hit Japan at the same time, the BOJ would be in a tight spot," said another source familiar with the BOJ's thinking. "It is not complacent because it knows the market's tide can change any time."

