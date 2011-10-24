TOKYO The Bank of Japan will probably cut its economic forecasts because of slowing global growth, but keep monetary policy unchanged on Thursday unless this week's European debt crisis talks disappoint and trigger market upheaval.

With the IMF projecting 4 percent global growth this year and spending for reconstruction from the March earthquake seen supporting domestic demand, the BOJ feels there is no hard evidence yet to suggest a sharp worsening of the outlook.

But the yen's renewed rise to record highs will keep it under pressure to loosen monetary conditions further and may encourage pessimists in the board to lean towards action.

The central bank meets just a day after European Union leaders gather again to finalise the bloc's strategy to fight the euro zone's debt crisis and developments in Europe will determine whether it will decide to ease now rather than later.

Further easing via more asset buying will become a possibility if markets respond to Wednesday's summit with more safe haven flows into the yen, pushing it well above a record 75.78 to the dollar hit on Friday. Otherwise, the BOJ hopes to stand pat, having just loosened policy two months ago.

The central bank will also issue new economic forecasts for the three years to March 2014 in a twice yearly outlook report.

Here are possible outcomes:

POLICY ON HOLD, CUT GROWTH FORECASTS BUT KEEP RECOVERY VIEW

POSSIBILITY: HIGHLY LIKELY

In the latest forecasts issued in July, the BOJ expected Japan's economy to expand 0.4 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2012 and 2.9 percent in the following year.

It will cut these forecasts, aligning them more with private-sector projections. Analysts polled by Reuters expect 0.2 percent growth this fiscal year and 2.2 percent the following year. It is seen forecasting around 1.5 percent growth for fiscal 2013/14.

Such cuts will not be big enough for the BOJ to alter its view that Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery. A change in this scenario would warrant an aggressive policy response, something the central bank is not willing to do yet.

Still, it will warn of risks from abroad, mainly Europe, and may signal that the recovery could be delayed until well into next year from initial expectations of it happening as early as this autumn.

Japan's central bank will also project that core consumer inflation will be stuck around zero this and next fiscal year and 2012 and stay well below 1 percent in fiscal 2013 -- signalling that interest rates will be kept ultra-low till then.

MARKET REACTION:

Stock prices may briefly fall on disappointment while markets will scrutinise Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's comments for clues on whether further easing is possible in near term.

ABANDON RECOVERY VIEW, BOOST ASSET BUYING

POSSIBILITY: LESS LIKELY

The BOJ is clinging to its recovery forecast but is aware of growing risks. Japan is vulnerable if Europe's debt crisis hurts growth in emerging Asia -- Japan's key export market -- or triggers a global credit crunch. The yen is hovering at record high levels against the dollar, adding pain to the economy.

The board may debate easing policy if Europe's crisis talks on Wednesday disappoint and drive the yen higher or stock prices sharply down.

Any easing will probably take the form of a further expansion of the central bank's 15 trillion yen (£123.3 billion) asset buying scheme, under which it buys assets ranging from government bonds to private debt.

MARKET REACTION:

Bond yields and the yen might fall while share prices could rise, although the impact may wear off as markets have been anticipating a further increase in asset purchases at some point.

EASE POLICY WITH MORE AGGRESSIVE STEPS

POSSIBILITY: HIGHLY UNLIKELY

The central bank regards the asset buying scheme as its key monetary policy tool. But it can probably only top it up once or twice more, given limits to the additional risk assets it can buy without hurting its balance sheet.

It is thus pondering alternatives. While the BOJ will not revert to old-style quantitative easing of targeting reserves parked at the central bank, it may consider buying government bonds more aggressively either by accepting debt with longer durations or significantly boosting the amounts.

This is not an immediate possibility but rather an option that may emerge later this year or next year if Japan faces a severe economic downturn.

MARKET REACTION:

The surprise move would knock down bond yields and the yen.

(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)