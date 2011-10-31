OSAKA Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said policymakers need to make every effort to prevent Europe's debt woes from triggering another global financial crisis, issuing his strongest warning to date of the risk posed to the world ahead of a Group of 20 summit in Cannes.

European leaders have made some progress in dealing with the debt woes but must strive to lay out details to regain market trust over the region's financial system, he said, adding that Europe first needs to get its act together before Japan can consider offering further aid.

"What is most important in the immediate future is to fully ensure financial market stability and prevent (Europe's) problem from developing into a global financial crisis akin to the one engendered by the Lehman shock," he said in a speech to business leaders in Osaka, western Japan, on Monday.

The comments reflect Japan's frustration that the euro zone debt crisis is starting to affect Tokyo's key export markets in Asia and driving up the yen as investors seek the currency as a safe haven, inflicting pain on its export-reliant economy.

"Recent yen rises can be explained as an example of Europe's sovereign debt problem affecting Japan by strengthening global investors' risk aversion," Shirakawa said.

"Under such circumstances, the finance ministry intervened in the currency market today. The BOJ strongly hopes that such moves will lead to currency market stability," he said, adding that Tokyo's action was based on a G20 agreement that excessive and disorderly currency moves were undesirable.

SHIRAKAWA FACES HEAT

Japan intervened to weaken the yen after the currency hit a record high against the dollar, saying it acted to counter speculative moves that did not reflect the health of the Japanese economy.

The move came after the BOJ last week eased policy by boosting asset purchases, spurred by the yen's rises to record highs, the global economic slowdown and Europe's debt crisis, which threatened Japan's recovery prospects.

Shirakawa faced harsh criticism and calls for bolder action at a usually restrained meeting with business executives. That may be partly because it was held in Osaka -- home to big electronic makers most heavily hit by the yen's strength and slowing demand for Japanese goods in emerging economies.

Panasonic Corp., for one, forecast an annual net loss of 420 billion yen (3.5 billion pounds), its worst in a decade, as it grapples with layoff costs and the strong yen.

Some of the executives at Monday's meeting urged the BOJ to buy foreign assets to help ease the pain from the strong yen, or target higher inflation to show its determination to beat deflation. One even went on to propose that the BOJ buy euro zone bonds to help stabilise the region's debt crisis.

Shirakawa replied that the central bank is always considering what more it can do to support the economy, but stressed that it was already taking bold monetary easing steps such as buying corporate debt under its asset-buying programme.

He also said monetary easing alone cannot pull Japan out of deflation and that efforts by the government and private sector were also needed to boost Japan's potential to grow.

"Buying foreign assets as a means to directly affect exchange rates would be tantamount to currency intervention. That would fall under the jurisdiction of the government," he told a news conference after meeting with the business leaders.

Under its asset buying programme, which is now the BOJ's key monetary easing gauge, the central bank buys 20 trillion yen in assets ranging from government bonds and corporate debt including trust funds investing in stocks and property.

The BOJ next meets for a rate review on November 15-16. It will likely prefer to stand pat after having eased policy in October unless a renewed yen spike heightens fears of a severe downturn in the Japanese economy.

Shirakawa said Japan's economic growth was expected to remain moderate for the time being due to the global slowdown and the yen's strength, but will then resume a recovery.

He reiterated that the BOJ was focussing on risks to Japan's outlook with recent yen rises hurting exports as well as corporate revenues and sentiment, signalling readiness to ease policy further if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened.

However, he stressed that the BOJ's monetary easing was not aimed at directly weakening the yen, but at forestalling any negative impact that yen rises -- among other factors -- could have on Japan's economic and price outlook.

"Currency rates move on various factors. This goes not just for Japan but for any other country, but it's difficult for central banks to base their policy decisions on day-to-day currency moves," Shirakawa said.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will hold rate reviews this week with their policies also biased towards monetary easing due to slowing growth in their economies. ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)

(Editing by Edmund Klamann, Joseph Radford and Richard Borsuk)