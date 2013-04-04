TOKYO The Bank of Japan decided on a radical overhaul of its policy framework on Thursday, shifting its target when setting monetary policy to base money from the current overnight call rate.

The central bank said it will double its holdings of long-term government bonds and exchange-traded funds while buying government bonds with all maturities, including 40-year bonds.

COMMENTARY:

SIMON GROSE-HODGE, HEAD OF INVESTMENT ADVISORY, SOUTH ASIA, LGT BANK, SINGAPORE

"I think the BOJ managed to exceed fairly high expectations and is certainly showing a new initiative and a new commitment to achieve their goals, regardless of whether or not they are successful.

"For us, we were already negative on the yen and we very much hold to that, and we think that we're probably going to see sustained yen weakness over the next three to six months.

"The line of least resistance is for a weaker yen. It's going to become the funding currency of choice for carry trades and the like.

"Over six months I wouldn't be at all surprised to see it (dollar/yen) up around 98, 99."

HIROAKI MUTO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, TOKYO

"This seems like an experiment, but I guess that is OK because there are a lot of economic ideas that you cannot test out in advance.

"It is as if we've gone back to the quantitative easing of the 2000s.

"Targeting the monetary base will lead to a huge increase in current account balances that commercial banks keep at the BOJ, but I'm still not sure if this money will move through the economy.

"I don't think this will help close the output gap. In order to do that, you need more capital expenditure and private consumption.

"At this point, if the government doesn't maintain fiscal discipline, the BOJ's policies will constitute the financing of government debt. The government is already having trouble meeting its primary budget deficit targets. At some point, yields could spike."

KIT JUCKES, STRATEGIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, LONDON

"This is the kind of aggressive easing we are used to seeing from the Fed and would just love to see more of from the ECB."

TOM KENNY, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ANZ, SYDNEY

"These are pretty strong measures and it might take a little while for markets to digest exactly what's been said here. But it seems as though he has delivered and potentially delivered even a bit more than the market was expecting given the initial reaction."

JUNKO NISHIOKA, CHIEF JAPAN ECONOMIST, RBS SECURITIES, TOKYO

"I can say that the BOJ came up with a perfect answer in response to market expectations. In fact, today's decision was far more than market expectations given some scepticism among market players beforehand that the BOJ may not decide on aggressive policy steps this week.

"Kuroda made good on his promise of boosting monetary easing in terms of both volume and types of assets that the bank purchases. Among the most notable were the adoption of the monetary base control and increased purchases of not only long-term JGBs but also ETFs.

"Kuroda also attached greater importance to communication with the market as the BOJ made it clear in the statement that it won't monetise government debt in deciding to suspend its banknote rule.

"It must be watched from now on how the BOJ may strike a balance between its aim of achieving the 2 percent inflation target and massive JGB purchases, while trying to sustain the function of the market."

SIM MOH SIONG, FX STRATEGIST, BANK OF SINGAPORE

"Monetary easing is more aggressive than expected. Action seems to reinforce a message that it will do whatever it takes. This should keep the yen-bearish story intact."

YOSHIMASA MARUYAMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ITOCHU ECONOMIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"Governor Kuroda has talked about bold policy steps and Prime Minister Abe has talked about monetary policy on a different level. They materialised those expressions with these new policy steps. It's really hard for anyone to find fault.

"Achieving 2 percent inflation in two years remains quite difficult. But the possibility of that target being achieved is now much higher than before with these measures. Achieving the target is difficult, but it is coming into sight."

HIROSHI MAEBA, HEAD OF FX TRADING JAPAN, UBS, TOKYO

"The markets clearly saw that the BOJ did all it can at this point and responded accordingly. The measures announced overall were bold, and more than what had been expected for.

"The dollar's rise against the yen after the outcome was also partly due to a rebound after yen bears had cut their positions prior to the meeting. All in all, the BOJ's steps today were enough to prompt those shorting the dollar to unwind their positions.

"Whether the dollar will rise further will depend on how overseas players respond to the BOJ's moves and on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls due on Friday."

MARKET REACTION:

BACKGROUND:

-- Expectations that Kuroda, who became Governor last month, would drive the central bank into more aggressive monetary easing have pushed up Tokyo share prices and weakened the yen, giving the export-reliant economy some support.

-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe picked Kuroda and two new deputy governors for the BOJ as part of his pledge to end 15 years of deflation with more aggressive monetary policy and fiscal stimulus.

-- Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery, due in part to a pick-up in global demand and the yen's weakening. Analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to have achieved 1.0 percent growth in the year ended in March and to expand 2.2 percent in the next fiscal year.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Chikako Mogi, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kaori Kaneko, and Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo; Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by John Mair, Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann)