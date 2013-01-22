TOKYO The Bank of Japan doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and eased monetary policy further, a widely expected move in response to relentless political pressure for bolder action to pull the country out of deflation.

KEY POINTS:

-- The BOJ made an open-ended commitment to buy assets under its asset-buying and lending programme, by a unanimous vote.

-- As widely expected, it maintained its overnight call rate target at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.

-- BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (7:15 a.m. British time).

COMMENTARY:

TIM CONDON, ECONOMIST, ING, SINGAPORE

"The Bank of Japan exceeded expectations ... It's a significant improvement over the close-ended quantitative easing that the Bank of Japan has done in the past and has continued through this year.

"Markets I think would reprise in anticipation of the more accommodative stance in 2014. I think that means dollar/yen moves higher and the Nikkei also.

"The nature of the open-ended commitment, I think that's the key thing."

YOSHIKIYO SHIMAMINE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"This decision has been broadly priced in and in line with market expectations. Looking at how the market reacted, we can say that investors were happy there was no negative surprise there.

"It is the first step in setting the reflationary policy that the government has requested of the BOJ.

"I think the government will not push for further measures soon, but would rather wait for the next BOJ governor and leave the rest of the job up to that person.

"The two percent inflation target is what the government had expected. Meanwhile, some market participants have expressed doubts that it's achievable. We also saw two members of the board go against the decision.

"I think everyone would like to know what does the BOJ think about the possibility of actually achieving the target."

JOSEPH CAPURSO, CURRENCY STRATEGIST AT COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY

"They've gone further than I thought by introducing the open-ended plan. The magnitude of 13 trillion yen ($145 billion) per month doesn't surprise me. What surprises me is they won't start until 2014. That's very odd and different from what the Fed did, which was immediate ...

"Also the BOJ has introduced the 2 percent inflation target but they don't expect to reach that target soon ... Headline says core inflation at only 0.9 percent in 2014 so when will they meet their inflation target of 2 percent?

"I suspect the dollar/yen may eventually ease off when (markets) realise they are not getting the stimulus in asset purchases for another year. I think it may fall back to 89.50 (yen) in the short term."

MITSUSHIGE AKINO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FUND MANAGER, ICHIYOSHI ASSET MANAGEMENT, TOKYO

"The market is reacting to the BOJ announcement favourably. The overall tone was fairly strong - stronger than the market expected.

"Tokyo shares were already going up but when the yen softens further in overseas markets tonight, stock prices will go even higher (on Wednesday).

"I think the BOJ and the next governor after Shirakawa are likely to be asked or expected to hammer out bolder measures, such as exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts."

BRIAN REDICAN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MACQUARIE, SYDNEY

"This is very good news. For once, the BOJ has been more aggressive than the market expected. The government is clearly forcing the pace of change, which is no bad thing.

"The BOJ has talked about targeting inflation for years without any success, but these changes are more credible.

"Given the fundamentals of a shrinking population and declining nominal GDP, such radical action is clearly warranted. That's why markets will be pleased and why JGB yields need not rise. The yen is also set to weaken further from here."

TADASHI MATSUKAWA, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, TOKYO

"The BOJ announced the 2 percent inflation target - that will probably be explained by Mr Abe and Mr Shirakawa later on - and they decided to do open-ended purchases of assets, so those are positive.

"But they didn't cut any BOJ deposit rates, and they also didn't extend any durations of what they're going to be purchasing. So there's still a lot of work to do, and still a lot of room for improvement.

"The (JGB) market initially sold off but rebounded to almost unchanged. I think any dip should be bought, and the market may not rally from here, but I think there's not so much reason to sell off.

"Also, equities and dollar/yen initially went up, but it looks like they're fading out. So whenever a dip comes in, I think it would be a good buying opportunity (for JGBs)."

HIDEYUKI ISHIGURO, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, OKASAN SECURITIES, TOKYO

"I think everyone expected them to increase the inflation target and their asset buying programme, but making it open-ended was not priced in. That is being taken positively by the market.

The stock market will digest the move today and then probably take a breather, but in the short term I don't see it falling very far as there are no incentives for a sell-off."

HIROSHI MAEBA, HEAD OF FX TRADING JAPAN, UBS, TOKYO

"(The BOJ's policy announcement) was more or less within market expectations and was not disappointing. But it also didn't top expectations because there had been speculation the BOJ would do all it could, including removing the 0.1 percent floor on short term interest rates.

"But I suppose the BOJ wants to preserve that option for the future, so not including it this time is understandable. I expect markets to trade in ranges for now.

"Initial market reaction shows there are still players who want to short the yen, and the BOJ's decision today clears the way for further dollar/yen buying. I think the dollar may hit 95 yen by March."

BACKGROUND:

-- The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February last year and expanded monetary stimulus five times in 2012 through increases in its asset-buying and lending programme.

-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, however, has piled pressure on the central bank to aim for 2 percent inflation as a medium-term target and pledge to ease policy aggressively to achieve it.

-- Japan's economy has slipped into a mild recession as exports to China and other big markets shrink, hurting business sentiment and prompting companies to delay capital spending. Analysts expect any pickup in growth early this year to be modest given stagnant global demand.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Antoni Slodkowski, Sophie Knight, Lisa Twaronite, Tomo Uetake and Chikako Mogi in Tokyo, Wayne Cole and Cecile Lefort in Sydney, Grace Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Joseph Radford and Edmund Klamann)