Tokyo The Bank of Japan cut next fiscal year's inflation forecast on Wednesday but held off on expanding monetary stimulus further, hoping that an economic recovery will strengthen enough to accelerate inflation toward its price target later in the year.

COMMENTARY:

DAIJU AOKI, ECONOMIST, UBS SECURITIES

"It seems that the BOJ has delayed the timing of achieving 2 percent inflation to fiscal 2016 from fiscal 2015. I want to hear if (Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda will continue to express confidence in meeting his target in fiscal 2015 or whether he will change his assessment.

"If the BOJ is delaying its target without easing policy again, I think there will be some disappointment in the market."

HIDEO KUMANO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"The BOJ made it clear that consumer inflation is unlikely to hit 2 percent in fiscal 2015/16 due to fall ling oil prices.

"The fact that the BOJ stood pat today means that falling oil prices alone won't be a trigger for further easing. The logic seems to be slightly different from last October when the BOJ focussed more on underlying prices in deciding to act.

"Still, the BOJ continues to lean toward further easing so it could act in October at the latest as (the positive) effects of a weak yen run their course.

"The BOJ did not act today despite some expectations in the market, but they might stage a surprise by taking sudden action in the coming months as they did last October."

SATOSHI OSANAI, ECONOMIST, DAIWA INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH

"The BOJ's new forecasts show the difficulty of achieving its 2 percent inflation target during the next fiscal year.

"Unless it extends the deadline for meeting its price target, there's a chance the BOJ will ease further in April, when it releases new long-term economic projections.

"Given oil price moves are an external factor, I personally think the BOJ shouldn't ease and instead give itself more time to hit its price target."

(Reporting by Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)