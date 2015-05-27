SAPPORO, Japan Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Wednesday currency rates ought to move in a way reflecting economic fundamentals.

"We will continue to monitor how market moves, including exchange-rate moves, will affect the economy," Iwata told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Sapporo, in the northernmost Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.

He declined to comment specifically on the yen's decline to a fresh eight-year low against the dollar.

