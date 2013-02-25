Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
TOKYO Japanese academic Kikuo Iwata, an advocate of unorthodox monetary easing steps to beat deflation, said he had been sounded out by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the post of deputy Bank of Japan governor and would accept if nominated.
"The prime minister has asked me to be deputy governor," private broadcaster TV Tokyo showed Iwata telling reporters.
"I would humbly accept."
Sources told Reuters that Abe's government was likely to nominate Asian Development Bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda as next BOJ governor, while the Nikkei newspaper reported that Iwata was likely to get one of two deputy posts. The nominations will require approval of both houses of parliament.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg and Olivier Fabre; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.