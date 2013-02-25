TOKYO Japanese academic Kikuo Iwata, an advocate of unorthodox monetary easing steps to beat deflation, said he had been sounded out by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the post of deputy Bank of Japan governor and would accept if nominated.

"The prime minister has asked me to be deputy governor," private broadcaster TV Tokyo showed Iwata telling reporters.

"I would humbly accept."

Sources told Reuters that Abe's government was likely to nominate Asian Development Bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda as next BOJ governor, while the Nikkei newspaper reported that Iwata was likely to get one of two deputy posts. The nominations will require approval of both houses of parliament.

