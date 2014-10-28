TOKYO Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Tuesday he sees no need to revise a law guaranteeing the central bank's independence from government interference just because its 2 percent target cannot be achieved in two years.

"It's not set in stone like a train timetable. There is uncertainty" over exactly when Japan will see inflation accelerate to the BOJ's 2 percent target, Iwata told parliament.

"What is important is for the BOJ to act ... and make the utmost efforts to achieve 2 percent inflation," he said.

In deploying its stimulus programme last April, the BOJ pledged to boost base money to hit its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)