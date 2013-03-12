Kikuo Iwata, Japanese government's nominee to become Bank of Japan's (BOJ) deputy governor, attends a hearing session at the upper house of the parliament in Tokyo March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Purchasing long-term government bonds would help the Bank of Japan reach its 2 percent in inflation target in two years, and buying other risk assets should not be ruled out, Kikuo Iwata, a nominee to be a central bank deputy governor, said on Tuesday.

Iwata said there was little need to maintain a 0.1 percent floor set by the BOJ on money market rates, suggesting that cutting or scrapping it could be a policy option.

"It's dangerous to rule out any options now," he said in confirmation hearings at the parliament's upper house.

Repeating his view the law guaranteeing the central bank's independence should be revised to add job maximisation to its mandate, Iwata also said it was inappropriate to set a numerical target for job growth and stressed that the BOJ's independence in setting policy must be respected.

At present, the BOJ is mandated to achieve stability of prices and the financial system.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also nominated Haruhiko Kuroda, like Iwata an advocate of aggressive monetary policy, as the next BOJ Governor and BOJ Executive Director Hiroshi Nakaso to be the other deputy governor.

If approved by parliament, the three men will succeed the current governor and deputies when their terms end on March 19.

Abe's ruling camp controls the lower house but lacks a majority in the upper house, so needs the support of opposition parties to pass through the nomination. The opposition parties have signalled that they will cooperate in passing through the nominations through parliament.

