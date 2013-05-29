Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers a speech at an international conference on the global financial crisis at the BOJ in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The Bank of Japan has contingency plans to strengthen its market operations to calm turbulence in government bonds but has no intention of changing monetary policy to deal with the volatility, people familiar with central bank thinking say.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and other policymakers have shown little concern about the rise in Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to 13-month highs. But they are worried about excessive moves up and down in yields or sudden spikes, the people say.

So far the BOJ has offered up to one-year cash to try to calm the market volatility which has followed the BOJ's massive stimulus plan involving buying up 70 percent of new government bond issuance. That could be extended to two- to three-year cash under the contingency plans, the sources said.

However, responding to short-term market moves with further monetary stimulus would threaten the perception nurtured by Kuroda that the central bank has done all it needs to do with last month's monetary blast to revive the moribund economy.

"The BOJ abandoned the incremental approach," a source said, in reference to the step-by-step policies of previous governor, Masaaki Shirakawa. "Nothing good will come from reacting too hastily."

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issues.

A senior central bank official said on Wednesday, after the BOJ met with bond dealers, that it would increase the frequency of its debt purchases to help lower the market volatility.

On April 4, the BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus with a promise to inject $1.4 trillion (925.9 billion pounds) into the economy in less than two years.

Under the plan, the BOJ has become the dominant player in the market as it gobbles up bonds in a bid to jolt the world's third-biggest economy out of 15 years of deflation and stoke 2 percent inflation in two years.

But the market turmoil this month shows the seemingly contradictory aims of Kuroda's BOJ: to hold down interest rates while generating mild inflation.

The idea behind the policy is that the BOJ's bond buying would depress yields and so nudge banks and companies into making more productive investments, thus stoking economic activity.

Instead, the BOJ's presence is squeezing players out of the market and sparking a rush of sellers. So Japanese interest rates have risen erratically, potentially undercutting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aims to reflate the economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield is almost twice as high as it was before the BOJ launched its massive stimulus policy and about triple the record low of 0.315 percent hit just after the policy announcement.

The yield briefly topped 1.0 percent last week, contributing to the worst drop in Tokyo shares in two years. It ended Wednesday at 0.935 percent.

SELF-INFLICTED TURMOIL

BOJ officials say they can accept yield rises that reflect expectations of an economic recovery, and that the central bank's massive bond-buying helps curb such rises.

"Even when there is upward pressure on long-term interest rates due to expectations for economic recovery, monetary policy will continue to put downward pressure on interest rates, and therefore strongly support economic recovery," BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Tuesday.

The BOJ is worried that persistent JGB volatility could prompt companies to postpone spending due to uncertainty over future borrowing costs, the sources said. That might also unleash a wave of selling by Japanese banks if they feel bonds have become too risky an investment.

"What matters most is to ensure that long- and short-term interest rates as a whole will follow a stable path," Miyao, a former academic and the longest-serving member of the board, told a news conference.

The real nightmare for the BOJ would be a spike in bond yields driven by fears that the government was losing control of its enormous debt, the sources say.

For a scenario like that, there is no Plan B.

JGBs, more than 90-percent held by domestic investors, are hugely important to Japan's banks and the government.

The Finance Ministry estimates a 2-percentage-point rise in the 10-year yield would boost annual government interest payments by 8 trillion yen ($78 billion) within three years.

A similar yield rise across the curve would cut the value of Japanese banks' bond holdings by 12.5 percent, the BOJ reckons.

OPTIONS

For now, the BOJ hopes to stem the volatility both by fine-tuning its money-market operations and by reassuring investors it will keep policy ultra-easy as long as needed.

Among the options is more frequent offers of one-year cash, instead of the usual offer of money for six months or less, sources say. The bank has offered one-year cash a few times in recent weeks, including 2 trillion yen on May 23 after the 10-year yield spiked.

If that doesn't work, the BOJ could offer cash via two- or three-year contracts, a move that would require approval by the policy board given the length of the funding commitment, the sources say.

DON'T EXPECT STIMULUS

Using monetary policy as a response has been discounted because it could give the impression that the BOJ is fretting about bond moves, which itself could then spook markets, sources said.

That partly explains why Kuroda stressed in a weekend speech that a 1-to-3 percentage-point rise in interest rates would not cause major concerns over Japan's financial system, they said.

Increasing bond buying, for example, could backfire by heightening the perception that the BOJ is monetising government debt - giving politicians a blank check for wasteful spending.

So the only plan now, sources say, would be huge fund injections. That was the response to the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and Japan's March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

To keep the nightmare scenario of a fiscal crisis at bay, the BOJ feels the onus is on the government. Public debt is more than twice the size of the economy, the biggest burden among leading economies.

"The BOJ made a clear commitment to achieve its price target," Kuroda said on Sunday. "I'd like to call on the government to map out a clear plan to restore Japan's fiscal health and a growth strategy -- and most importantly, ask that they be implemented."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard and Neil Fullick)