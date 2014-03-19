TOKYO Japan's exports are likely to remain weak as China's manufacturing sector is slowing and other emerging countries still suffering from economic imbalances, Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Wednesday.

Japan's consumer spending could weaken as demand for regular workers, who earn more than contract employees, is not that strong, suggesting big gains in wages are unlikely, Kiuchi said in a speech to business leaders in Otsu, western Japan.

Kiuchi also warned that additional quantitative easing would entail risks and the policy cannot easily be reversed.

Kiuchi is known for his pessimistic outlook on the economy, which places him in the minority on the central bank's nine-member board.

The BOJ last week maintained its pledge of increasing base money, its key monetary policy gauge, at an annual pace of 60-70 trillion yen.

The BOJ launched the stimulus April last year, saying it would lift inflation to 2 percent within around two years via aggressive asset purchases as it sought to end 15 years of deflation.

