Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan does not need to alter its 2 percent inflation target or set a target for consumer prices, excluding both food and energy, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee for next central bank governor, said on Monday.
The BOJ's price target is currently focused on core prices, which exclude fresh food but include energy costs, said Kuroda, 68, president of the Asian Development Bank.
Japan's core-core consumer prices exclude food and energy, which is similar to the measure of core consumer prices used in the United States.
Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, spoke to lawmakers in the upper house of parliament at a confirmation hearing.
Last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe named Kuroda, Japan's former top currency diplomat, to be the new Bank of Japan governor in a shift for radical BOJ easing to end nearly two decades of deflation.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.
ATHENS Greece's international lenders should lower the country's fiscal targets from 2021 onwards to help boost its growth potential, central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Saturday.