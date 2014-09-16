OSAKA Japan Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday recent yen declines against the dollar are natural given the strength of the U.S. economic recovery, and are not necessarily negative for Japan's economy.

"I don't see any particular problem with gradual and natural exchange-rate fluctuations that reflect the real state of economic and financial conditions," he told a news conference after meeting business executives in Osaka, western Japan.

The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since deploying an intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

