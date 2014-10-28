TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday there is no pre-set deadline for ending its massive monetary stimulus, signalling that the bank's two-year timeframe for meeting its inflation target is not a rigid one.

Speaking in parliament, he stuck to the central bank's rosy view that the 2 percent goal would be met around the next fiscal year starting in April 2015, and added that policymakers would begin debating an exit strategy from the stimulus programme during that year.

He made the rare remark about an exit plan when pressed by an opposition lawmaker, who raised concerns about risks from prolonged monetary easing that would make it harder to find a way out of massive asset purchases by the central bank.

Kuroda reiterated that it was too early to debate specifics about an exit now as doing so would cause confusion in financial markets at a time when the BOJ is doing the utmost to meet the price goal as planned.

"The (BOJ) policy board's projection is that 2 percent is likely to be met during a period centring on fiscal 2015, so there’s no doubt that various debates will be held about exit strategy during the period,” Kuroda told parliament on Tuesday.

Many private economists have long been sceptical that the BOJ will meet its inflation target next year and see it easing policy further.

Kuroda reiterated that he would "not hesitate to adjust policy" should the 2 percent target come under threat.

Kikuo Iwata, one of the BOJ's two deputy governors and an architect of its "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), also said there was uncertainty on exactly when inflation will hit 2 percent.

"It's not set in stone like a train timetable," Iwata told the same parliament session, when asked about the two-year timeframe the BOJ set last April in meeting its price target.

"What is important is for the BOJ to act ... and make the utmost efforts to achieve 2 percent inflation," he said.

In deploying its stimulus programme last April, the BOJ pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to hit its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

The BOJ already buys most of the debt that the government issues and last month began paying banks for the privilege of lending them cash in a sign the central bank is reaching the limits of its power to reflate the economy.

Policymakers' remarks on Tuesday underscore a growing feeling within the BOJ that it may take longer than expected for inflation to hit 2 percent, as falling oil prices and a weak economy weigh on prices.

BOJ officials argue that the two-year timeframe was never a rigid deadline and left room for some flexibility. But some market players feel the BOJ ought to ease further if it fails to accelerate inflation to 2 percent by around April next year.

"There's no pre-set deadline for our quantitative and qualitative easing," Kuroda said.

"I have been saying all along that we will aim to achieve 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible, with two years in mind," he told parliament.

Kuroda stuck to his optimistic view of the economy, saying that it will continue to recover moderately as companies and households emerge from the pain from a sales tax hike in April.

Consumer inflation may slow somewhat due to recent declines in oil prices but will likely accelerate toward 2 percent from late this year through early next year, he said.

The government and the BOJ got some rare good news earlier on Tuesday as data showed Japanese retail sales grew more strongly than expected in September.

But other data later in the week, including inflation, is expected to show the economy remains weak.

The BOJ is set to roughly halve its 1 percent economic growth forecast for this fiscal year at a meeting on Friday but maintain its projection that inflation will accelerate and hit its 2 percent target in the next fiscal year, sources have told Reuters.

Private economists have long expresses scepticism that the central bank would meet it its target within that timeframe. A Reuters poll released last week showed most analysts expect it to ease policy further in early 2015.

(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)