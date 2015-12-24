Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank remains unwavering in its determination to do whatever it takes to overcome deflation and achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

"More than two years have passed since the BOJ introduced quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE). At the outset, many people were sceptical about the prospect of Japan's economy overcoming deflation," Kuroda said.

"Some people may still be sceptical. But...economic and price trends have clearly changed under QQE. This is an indisputable fact," he said in a speech at an annual meeting of Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby.

