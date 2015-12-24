JPMorgan softens tone on Brexit jobs warning
LONDON The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank remains unwavering in its determination to do whatever it takes to overcome deflation and achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
"More than two years have passed since the BOJ introduced quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE). At the outset, many people were sceptical about the prospect of Japan's economy overcoming deflation," Kuroda said.
"Some people may still be sceptical. But...economic and price trends have clearly changed under QQE. This is an indisputable fact," he said in a speech at an annual meeting of Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.
HONG KONG Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in Chinese shares, though investors held off from making big bets before a highly-anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping gets underway on Thursday.
SEOUL As Britain steps up the hunt for a new partner for a stalled nuclear power project, South Korea's KEPCO remains the most likely suitor, but two people with direct knowledge of the matter said the giant utility won't be rushed to the altar.