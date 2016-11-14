Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
NAGOYA, Japan Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the U.S. and Japanese economies would miss out on huge benefits if the TPP trade pact, which aims to create one of the world's biggest free-trade zones, were to fail.
"The Trans-Pacific Partnership is a landmark deal and, if signed, would be a huge positive for Japan's economy," Kuroda told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in the central Japan city of Nagoya.
"If TPP doesn't go through, it means what would have been potentially huge merits would be lost," he said.
Kuroda added that while financial markets appeared to be welcoming the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, he was closely watching how his economic policies could affect Japan.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.