Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank is ready to take additional monetary easing steps if yen moves, as well as any other factors, threaten achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.
"It is desirable for currencies to move stably in a manner that reflects economic fundamentals, but markets do not always move this way," Kuroda told parliament.
"If foreign exchange moves, as with other factors, affect our ability to meet our price target, we would take additional easing steps," he said
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.