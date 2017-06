Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will speak at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (0330-0430 GMT) on Friday, the central bank said.

Kuroda will deliver a speech, followed by a Q&A session.

Six months ago, the BOJ adopted a new policy framework that targets interest rates instead of the pace of money printing, which is seen as a shift to a more long-term approach in beating deflation.

