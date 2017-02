TOKYO Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday a joint statement by the government and Bank of Japan after the central bank announced its latest monetary easing was an important step towards defeating deflation.

Maehara, speaking to reporters after the BOJ ended a one-day review of monetary policy, said it was difficult to set a time frame for defeating deflation, although swiftly arresting falls in prices was key.

