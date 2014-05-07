Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members agreed that consumer spending remains buoyant following an increase in the sales tax rate in April, due to a tight labour market and improving wages, minutes of the central bank's April 7-8 meeting showed on Wednesday.
One member added that inflation could quicken from April as companies use the tax hike as an opportunity to pass on higher input costs, the minutes showed.
One member also said the front-loading of demand before the sales tax increase in April was larger than what preceded the last sales tax hike in 1997, reflecting the resilience of consumer spending.
At the April 7-8 meeting, the BOJ board voted unanimously to maintain its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen (347-406 billion pounds) via purchases of government debt and risk assets.
At a subsequent meeting on April 30, the BOJ left policy unchanged and issued consumer price forecasts for fiscal 2016/17, which show it expects to comfortably meet its inflation target.
The central bank has stood pat since launching an expanded quantitative easing in April 2013, when it pledged to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases in a county mired in deflation for 15 years.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.