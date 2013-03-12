Hiroshi Nakaso, Japanese government's nominee to become the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) deputy governor, attends a hearing session at the upper house of the parliament in Tokyo March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The Bank of Japan should have expanded the volume of its asset purchase programmes in order to beat deflation, Hiroshi Nakaso, the Japanese government's nominee to become central bank deputy governor, said on Tuesday.

"Given that consumer prices are hovering near zero percent, there may have been more room to enhance (policy means)" to overcome deflation, Nakaso said at a confirmation hearing at the upper house of parliament.

Last month Prime Minister Shinzo Abe named Nakaso, 59, an executive director at the BOJ, to be one of its two deputy governors, in a shift for more aggressive monetary easing to achieve a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.

