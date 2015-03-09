MATSUYAMA, Japan Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday the central bank's massive stimulus programme is in line with the Group of 20 agreement on monetary policy because it is aimed at achieving 2 percent inflation, not at directly weakening the yen.

"It's desirable for exchange rates to move in a stable manner reflecting economic and financial fundamentals," Nakaso said in a news conference after meeting business leaders in Matsuyama, in the western Japanese prefecture Ehime.

Some lawmakers have criticised the BOJ's monetary easing last October for spurring an unwelcome decline in the yen that hurts households and small firms by pushing up import costs.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)