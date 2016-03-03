NAHA, Japan Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday the bank's current policy framework makes it technically possible to push interest rates deeper into negative territory.

"We'll look to see if there is room to take further policy steps as many times as needed to eradicate deflation," Nakaso told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Naha, a city in the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

Nakaso has voted for the BOJ's monetary easing steps including its decision in January to adopt negative interest rates in a fresh attempt to reflate the economy out of stagnation.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)