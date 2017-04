TOKYO More companies may shift production back to Japan if they think the yen will remain at current low levels against the dollar, the head of the Bank of Japan's Osaka branch said on Thursday.

"Many electronics makers shifted production to Asia even for goods they sell in Japan. That may change if the dollar rises to around 120 yen and makes it unprofitable for them to continue producing mostly abroad," Atsushi Miyanoya, the BOJ's Osaka branch manager, told a news conference.

The BOJ's Osaka branch overseas the Kinki western Japan region, which is home to big electronic makers like Panasonic.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)