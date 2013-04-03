TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to start open-ended asset purchases, extend the duration of bonds it buys and could consider how to combine two schemes it uses to purchase bonds at a policy meeting on Thursday, in a bold push to end 15 years of deflation.

The meeting is the first for the BOJ under the leadership of Haruhiko Kuroda.

Following are profiles of the nine members of the board:

HARUHIKO KURODA, 68, GOVERNOR

Kuroda, formerly head of the Asian Development Bank, was appointed governor last month, having been picked by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to lead an overhaul of the BOJ's policymaking and pursue aggressive easing to help end deflation.

Kuroda has repeatedly said it is important for the BOJ to buy longer-dated government debt to push yields down across the curve and foster inflation expectations.

He also wants to combine the two schemes the BOJ uses to buy government debt, but has said the monetary policy board must decide what duration of bonds the central bank will purchase.

A career bureaucrat at Japan's finance ministry with extensive international experience, Kuroda has said the BOJ can meet its 2 percent inflation target in two years, a time frame that many consider to be overly ambitious.

KIKUO IWATA, 70, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Iwata is also new to the BOJ, having been appointed as a deputy governor last month alongside Kuroda.

Formerly a professor of economics at Tokyo's Gakushin University, Iwata has been a vocal critic of BOJ policy. He argues the central bank is mostly to blame for prolonging deflation by not easing monetary policy aggressively enough.

Iwata argues the BOJ can push up prices by pumping more money into the economy and expanding its balance sheet. Iwata also shares Kuroda's views on achieving the 2 percent inflation target in two years.

HIROSHI NAKASO, 59, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Nakaso is a career BOJ official who was in charge of the central bank's international affairs before being appointed as a deputy governor last month.

Nakaso has said there was room for the BOJ to ease monetary policy further under Masaaki Shirakawa, the previous governor.

Nakaso also supports the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target, but some of his comments to lawmakers on monetary policy were more cautious than views expressed by Kuroda and Iwata.

Nakaso is likely to follow Kuroda's lead on monetary policy and use his extensive knowledge of the BOJ's inner workings to ensure a smooth transition under new leadership.

RYUZO MIYAO, 48

A former academic and an expert on monetary policy, Miyao joined the board in March 2010 and is known for his research on inflation targeting.

At the BOJ's past three meetings, Miyao has proposed the BOJ commit to keeping its virtually zero interest rate policy until the 2 percent inflation target is in sight. Each time his proposal was voted down 8 to 1.

Miyao has proposed other changes to monetary policy but has so far failed to garner consensus on the board.

In March 2012, he proposed easing policy through a 5 trillion yen ($53 billion) increase in the asset buying and loan scheme, which was also voted down 8 to 1.

YOSHIHISA MORIMOTO, 68

A former executive at Tokyo Electric Power Co, Morimoto joined the board in July 2010. He has always voted with the majority and is seen as likely to follow the BOJ's new governor and deputy governors on policy.

In a speech on February 20, Morimoto said a decline in the yen would help exporters and corporate earnings. He also said higher wages and improvement in the economy needed to accompany any increase in consumer prices.

SAYURI SHIRAI, 50

Shirai, a former International Monetary Fund economist and professor at Tokyo's Keio University, joined the board in April 2011 and is its only female member.

At the BOJ's policy meeting in March, she surprised many central bank watchers by proposing the BOJ immediately start open ended asset purchases and combine the two programmes it uses to buy government debt.

The proposal was rejected in an 8 to 1 vote. But Kuroda has said he wants to combine the BOJ's two debt-purchasing schemes, showing Shirai shares his views.

In a speech in January, Shirai said scrapping the 0.1 percent interest rate the BOJ pays on excess reserves that financial institutions keep at the central bank, which effectively serves as a floor on money market rates, could help weaken the yen and encourage bank lending.

KOJI ISHIDA, 65

Ishida, a veteran banker and a former head of a leasing company, joined the board in June 2011.

Ishida has expressed caution about shifting too quickly to buying longer-dated bonds and scrapping a cap on the central bank's bond holdings.

At the same time, Ishida has shown a willingness to lower interest rates. In December, he proposed cutting interest rates on fixed-rate market operations and other loan schemes to 0.03 percent from 0.1 percent.

Ishida also proposed the BOJ scrap the 0.1 percent interest rate it pays on financial institutions excess reserves. Both proposals were rejected in an 8 to 1 vote.

TAKEHIRO SATO, 51

Before joining the board in July last year, the former chief economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities had frequently criticised the BOJ for not doing enough to beat deflation and has called for more aggressive measures to reflate the economy.

In his inaugural news conference, he said purchasing foreign bonds could be an option as long as the BOJ made clear that it is providing liquidity and not trying to manipulate currencies.

Since then, Sato has tried to tone down his rhetoric on currencies by saying the BOJ is not trying to weaken the yen to a specific level.

Purchasing foreign bonds is unlikely to win support. Kuroda has spoken against it, saying the are a lot of other options available to ease policy. Officials from other countries have also expressed concerns that the BOJ's aggressive easing could start a wave of competitive currency devaluation.

Japan's bureaucrats are also opposed to buying foreign bonds as that would be a step into the realm of currency policy, which is the finance ministry's jurisdiction.

TAKAHIDE KIUCHI, 49

A former chief economist at Nomura Securities, Kiuchi has called on the BOJ to act more aggressively to beat deflation, although his views have been more neutral than those of Sato.

After joining the board last July, Kiuchi said the BOJ may need to be more deeply involved in currency policy to help counter the threat a rising yen posed to Japan's economy.

Kiuchi has expressed reservations about widening the BOJ's asset-purchasing scheme to include longer-dated debt, as this could be seen as bankrolling government spending.

Kiuchi and Sato were the only board members to vote against adopting the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target, arguing that this far exceeded sustainable levels.

(Reporting by Stanley White)