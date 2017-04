TOKYO The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday the balance of reserves for which a 0.1 percent negative interest rate will be applied stood at 23.08 trillion yen (144 billion pounds) in February.

Of the total amount of reserves financial institutions park with the BOJ, a 0.1 percent interest will be paid for 208.56 trillion yen and zero interest for 22.41 trillion yen, the central bank said.

($1 = 113.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Leika Kihara)