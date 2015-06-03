TSU, Japan (This version of the story corrects to fiscal 2016 in paragraph 4, not fiscal 2017)

Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday the central bank must expand stimulus again if demand weakens, wages shrink and the path towards hitting the bank's inflation target is clearly disrupted.

But for now, the BOJ should hold policy steady to scrutinise the effect of last October's monetary easing, she said.

"The effect (of last October's easing) is gradually appearing ... Now is the time to scrutinise whether the broad trend of inflation will heighten," she told a news conference.

Shirai said Japan will see inflation approach the BOJ's 2 percent target at the end of fiscal 2016, taking longer than the BOJ board's median projection that price growth will hit that level by around September next year.

