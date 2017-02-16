TOKYO The global community may start to think the yen is undervalued, enough to spur debate on currencies at a U.S.-Japan economic dialogue, if it falls to around 125-130 to the dollar, former Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday.

"When we think about the yen's fair value, it's fair to say it is in a range of between 100 and 110 (to the dollar) ... If the yen depreciates way above that, (U.S. President Donald) Trump may talk about it," Shirai told a news conference.

"If the yen starts to depreciate to 125-130, people may start to think it is undervalued. Then it's possible this will be talked about in the bilateral dialogue" between the United States and Japan, she said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)