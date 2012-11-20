TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa dismissed as unrealistic a 3 percent inflation target advocated by opposition leader Shinzo Abe, who is expected to become prime minister after next month's election.

Shirakawa also dismissed calls from some politicians for the central bank to directly underwrite government bonds, saying it would amount to reckless printing of money.

KEY POINTS:

- The central bank decided earlier to keep monetary policy steady, after having eased in October for the second straight month, preferring to keep open its limited options as pressure for bigger monetary expansion heightens ahead of the election for parliament's lower house on December 16.

- As expected, it maintained its key interest rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.

- It kept its assessment of the economy unchanged but warned of weakness in exports, output and capital spending due to a slowdown in overseas economies.

COMMENTARY:

TATSUSHI SHIKANO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES, TOKYO

"Broadly speaking, Shirakawa reiterated the bank's basic stance, but his comment that targeting 3 percent inflation would be unrealistic was a direct response to Abe's views expressed earlier this month.

"The '3 percent' comment stands out. The bank has talked before about a 1 percent goal, so his mention of 3 percent has to be seen as his take on what Abe has said about the role of the BOJ. He has strongly expressed his views on the economy and the bank's role in fighting deflation."

KOICHI HAJI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NLI RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"His comments are cautious ... He doesn't rule out easing steps as such, but he sounded unfavourable towards extreme goals or steps.

"There's an issue of how the central bank can keep a certain distance from politics in the current situation, where government action (to help the economy) is difficult and expectations of the BOJ can easily mount. This trend is likely to strengthen.

"It would not be ideal for the BOJ to comply completely with politicians' demands, but the central bank cannot ignore them either. So next BOJ governor will need the ability to balance the central bank's independence and communicate well with politicians."

BACKGROUND:

- The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and has expanded monetary stimulus four times this year to ease the pain from a strong yen and show its resolve to beat deflation, which has plagued the economy for most of the past two decades.

- It loosened policy in both September and October via an increase in its asset buying and lending programme, its key monetary easing tool which now stands at 91 trillion yen ($1.12 trillion).

- The central bank is free to set monetary policy under a law guaranteeing its independence. But the government nominates the governor, deputy governors and board members, which then need approval by parliament, giving it scope to sway policy.

- Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, has put the BOJ at the centre of economic debate ahead of the election, which surveys show his party is likely to win, signalling that a government under him would put the bank under pressure to ease policy further. ($1 = 81.1350 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)