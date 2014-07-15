TOKYO Former Japanese Economy Minister Heizo Takenaka said on Tuesday it would be unthinkable to debate now on exit from the Bank of Japan's monetary stimulus as it would take another half a year to a year to see if deflation is conquered.

Takenaka, a prominent economist and member of a government advisory panel, also said Japan's growth figures for April-June could be a factor in determining whether fresh monetary stimulus would be needed, although that alone would not be a trigger.

"Exit is still far off," Takenaka told Reuters shortly before the BOJ decided to leave its massive monetary stimulus steady.

"We must pull consumers and investors out of a deflationary mindset by conquering deflation," said Takenaka, a Keio University professor who was considered a reformist when he was Junichiro Koizumi's economy minister from 2001-2005.

In recent months, the BOJ has begun informal discussions on how to prepare for the exit from the massive easing, current and former central bankers familiar with internal discussions have told Reuters. In public, however, Kuroda has insisted it is too early to discuss exit strategies.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)