TOKYO The Bank of Japan on Thursday eased monetary policy by expanding asset purchases as the yen's strength and slow progress by European leaders in solving the region's debt crisis cloud the outlook for the country's fragile economy.

********************************************************

KEY POINTS:

-- As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its key interest rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.

-- But it decided to loosen policy by expanding asset purchases by 5 trillion yen ($66 billion), to 20 trillion yen, with all of the increase in purchases of government bonds.

-- The decision to increase asset buying was by a vote of 8-1, with board member Ryuzo Miyao calling for a bigger increase.

-- The BOJ will release its semi-annual outlook report at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), which will outline its basic scenario on the economy and offer the bank's GDP and price projections for the three years until March 2014.

-- BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

COMMENTARY:

SATORU OGASAWARA, ECONOMIST, CREDIT SUISSE, TOKYO

"The BOJ had used up almost 90 percent of their limit of JGB purchases, so this increase reflects this. However, they aren't really keen to purchase more risk assets.

"Shirakawa has also indicated that he isn't willing to lower rates, which is kind of disappointing in the face of risks to economic activity.

"The yen's moves are influenced by Europe's situation. If things improve, that would weaken upward pressure on the yen, but Europe hasn't made a final decision.

"Policy coordination between the MOF and the BOJ is important to ease upward pressure on the yen. If Shirakawa expresses concern about economic risks and floods in Thailand, then they might move for more easing.

"If the BOJ lowers their growth forecasts later, they could move in the next few meetings.

"Currency intervention will also remain a key option. This depends on the pace of yen appreciation."

MARKET REACTION:

-- For yen updates click; for prices

-- For JGB updates, click, for prices

-- For stocks click .T, for Nikkei average

BACKGROUND:

-- The BOJ eased policy in August by topping up its asset buying programme to assist the government's currency intervention aimed at curbing sharp rises in the yen.

-- The central bank has signalled its readiness to act again if sharp yen rises accompanied by a tumble in Tokyo stocks severely hurt business sentiment.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)