TOKYO Japan's cabinet approved on Wednesday a record $812 billion (535 billion pounds) budget for the coming fiscal year while cutting new borrowing for a third year in a bid to balance growth and fiscal reform aimed at tackling the country's massive debt.

The 96.34 trillion yen ($812.45 billion) general-account budget draft, the third since Abe swept to power in late 2012, marks a rise from this fiscal year's initial 95.88 trillion yen, reflecting higher welfare spending and military outlays.

The following are key details of the budget for the fiscal year starting on April 1:

(trln yen) (pct change)

- Tax 54.5250 +9.0

- Non-tax revenue 4.9540 +7.0

- New government bonds 36.8630 -10.6

- Construction bonds 6.0030 0.0

- Deficit-financing bonds 30.8600 -12.4

-----------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL 96.3420 +0.5

- National debt service 23.4507 +0.8

- Primary balance expenditures 72.8912 +0.4

- Social security 31.5297 +3.3

- Local allocation tax grants 15.5357 -3.8

- Defence 4.9801 +2.0

- Public works 5.9711 0.0

-----------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL 96.3420 +0.5

($1 = 118.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)