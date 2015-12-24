JPMorgan softens tone on Brexit jobs warning
LONDON The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved on Thursday a record fiscal 2016 budget that counts on higher growth and tax revenue to promote his aim of reviving the economy and reining in huge public debt.
Total spending for the fiscal year starting April 1 will be 96.72 trillion yen ($799.93 billion).
The initial spending plan for the current year totalled 96.3 trillion yen.
The following are key details of the fiscal 2016 budget and comparison with this year's initial plan:
REVENUE (trln yen) (pct change)
- Tax 57.6040 +5.6
- Non-tax revenue 4.6858 -5.4
- New government bonds 34.4320 -6.6
- Construction bonds 6.0500 +0.8
- Deficit-financing bonds 28.3820 -8.0
-----------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 96.7218 +0.4
EXPENDITURE
- National debt service 23.6121 +0.8
- Primary balance expenditures 73.1097 +0.3
- Social security 31.9738 +1.4
- Local allocation tax grants 15.2811 -1.6
- Defence 5.0541 +1.5
- Public works 5.9737 +0.0
-----------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 96.7218 +0.4
($1 = 120.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
HONG KONG Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in Chinese shares, though investors held off from making big bets before a highly-anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping gets underway on Thursday.
SEOUL As Britain steps up the hunt for a new partner for a stalled nuclear power project, South Korea's KEPCO remains the most likely suitor, but two people with direct knowledge of the matter said the giant utility won't be rushed to the altar.