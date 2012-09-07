Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi scratches his head during a news conference after the 15th ASEAN plus 3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Manila May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

TOKYO Japan's government could run out of money by the end of November, the finance minister warned, even after an emergency spending deferral to cope with opposition parties' obstruction of an expenditure-enabling bill, raising the stakes in wrangling over the timing of a general election.

Jun Azumi warned the opposition that further delays could threaten the economy's recovery from last year's earthquake and that the unprecedented 5 trillion yen ($63.3 billion) spending delay would give the government only limited breathing room.

The government has put off administrative spending planned for September-November, as well as payouts to local governments.

The opposition-controlled upper house of parliament has shown no movement toward enacting a deficit-bond bill -- needed to implement about 40 percent of the annual budget's 90.3 trillion yen in spending -- before the current session ends on Saturday.

The opposition has dug in its heels on demanding an early general election in exchange for passage, although Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has simply reiterated his vague promise to call one "soon".

The spectre has emerged of a Japanese "fiscal cliff" of economically damaging spending cuts, heightening investor worries over a protracted delay to the deficit-bond bill, although financial markets have so far shown little reaction.

FISCAL CLIFF

Further spending deferrals could be considered in October if the bill remains deadlocked, Azumi said, while the government will do its utmost to avert a shutdown like those that have threatened the U.S. government.

"That could significantly affect the livelihoods of the people and economic activity," Azumi told reporters after a Friday morning cabinet meeting.

"I want the ruling and opposition parties to consult with each other and swiftly enact the bill at an extraordinary parliament session," he added. An extraordinary session is expected to be held in the autumn.

Azumi said his ministry was not currently planning to issue short-term financing bills as a stopgap measure to tide the government over in the event the deficit-bond bill remains deadlocked.

The bill cleared the lower house last month, but it has been blocked in the opposition-controlled upper chamber.

The upper house passed a censure motion against Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda last month, piling more pressure on him to make good on his promise for a general election.

Under the contingency plan for delayed spending, government bond redemptions and interest payments on outstanding debt will be made in full using reserves set aside specifically for that purpose, finance ministry officials said.

But all state spending will be targeted to some extent, except for essential public services such as police, national security and disaster relief.

Subsidies to administrative agencies and national and private universities, as well as government administrative expenditures, will be slashed by more than half from the amount earmarked in the annual budget until the deficit-bond bill's passage is secured.

($1 = 78.97 Japanese yen)

(Editing by Edmund Klamann)