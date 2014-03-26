TOKYO Japan's government will bring forward public works spending this year to offset the impact of a sales tax hike next month and will set a target of spending at least 10 trillion yen (59.0 billion pounds) by the end of September, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 10 trillion yen or so in public works will be taken from 15.4 trillion yen set aside in a stimulus package and from the fiscal 2014 budget, the source said.

The decision comes amid signs Prime Minster Shinzo Abe's economic policies are losing momentum. There are also worries that labour shortages will make it difficult to spend the public works budget as quickly as the government hopes.

The government will raise the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs.

Policymakers are worried about propping up growth as the economy is expected to contract temporarily after the sales tax hike due to a slowdown in consumer spending.

Abe's government has already passed a 5.5 trillion yen stimulus package and increased public works spending in the budget for fiscal 2014 to boost demand.

However, some policymakers and economists are starting to worry that growth will be slower than expected in the second half of this year as Japan's exports struggle.

The government is targeting around 12 trillion yen in public works spending for the fiscal 2014 budget and 3.4 trillion yen from the stimulus package, the source said.

Finance Minister Taro Aso will make an announcement about bringing forward public works spending in coming days, according to the source.

Japan has been struggling to spend all the stimulus money already allotted in the stimulus package, as a shortage of workers in the construction industry hampers some projects.

(Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau & Kim Coghill)